CASA Superhero Run brings out Kern County’s might for kids in foster system

More than 700 superheroes hit the pavement Saturday to lend their might to a good cause.

It was the seventh annual CASA Superhero Run featuring masked and caped runners for the run-walk and festival.

All proceeds from the event will go toward training advocates who go on to represent neglected and abused foster children in court.

“I’m always in awe of our community who comes out, supports us,” CASA executive director Amy Travis said. “We’ve been out here since 5 a.m. And everyone is smiling and having a great time and they want to see CASA continue in this community.”

The run included a costume contest, an obstacle course to test their super strength and a photo op with their favorite superhero.

Several members of 17 News were there lending their powers for CASA at the Park at River Walk.

17’s Eytan Wallace placed second in the Media Run.