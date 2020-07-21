CASA of Kern County holding for Back to School Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County is holding a Back to School Drive this month.

The organization said it is partnering with Bakersfield Chrysler Jeep FIAT for the drive, aimed at helping children prepare for the upcoming school year. Participants are encouraged to purchase school supplies from CASA of Kern County’s Amazon Wish List and drop off them off at the dealership, located at 3010 Cattle Dr.

Donations will be accepted at the dealership on July 30-31 and Aug. 1 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Those who donate will receive a $1,000 voucher towards the purchase of any new vehicle on the lot.