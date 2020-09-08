CASA of Kern County holding virtual Superhero Run event throughout October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County is holding its annual Superhero Run virtually this year throughout the entire month of October.

CASA said its “spooktacular” event will include 2K, 5K and 10K virtual runs as well as a physical solo run, a guided course at the Park at River Walk with themed music. The Superhero Run will also include a virtual mascot dance-off and photo contest.

Every runner will receive a CASA superhero medal, t-shirt or cape as well as a swag bag.

Registration is $30 for those who do so by Sept. 30 and $35 for those who register in October. Money raised from the event will help support abused and neglected children.

To register or for more information, visit kerncasa.org.