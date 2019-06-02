Carr brothers in Bakersfield for continued partnership with Dignity Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Home-grown football heroes Derek and David Carr made a special appearance at Mercy Hospital Southwest on Saturday.

The NFL quarterback brothers announced they are continuing their partnership with Dignity Health, working to offer encouragement to children undergoing treatment.

“For a long time, when I was growing up they didn’t have a lot of good hospitals in Bakersfield, there really weren’t that many options you had to go out of town, you had to go to L.A. but what I’ve seen now between Dignity Health and Valley Children’s there’s good options here, so I feel a lot more comfortable to have my family be apart of it,” said David Carr, the official spokesperson of Dignity Health Central California.

The Carr brothers began their partnership with Mercy and Memorial Hospitals in June 2017.