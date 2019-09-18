Car seat honor roll

Cars.com is out with it’s annual “honor roll” highlighting the cars that make installing child safety seats easier for parents and guardians.
Thirteen vehicles made the list this year, the largest roster ever.
Cars.com’s “honor roll” recognizes the vehicles that earned straight a’s during their car seat checks published between September 2018 and August 2019.
A vehicle must receive the top grade of A in categories that test fit for an infant seat, a rear-and forward-facing convertible seat and a booster seat.
Here are the 13 cars that made this year’s list:
2019 BMW X7
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2019 Jaguar I-Pace
2019 Nissan Maxima
2019 Nissan Murano
2019 Subaru Forester
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Camry
2019 Toyota 4Runner
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
2019 Volvo V60