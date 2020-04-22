Car rolls over, lands inside packing company in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – A car rolls over and lands inside a packing company near Pond Road and Famoso Porterville Highway in Delano.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a major traffic collision that happened just after 5 a.m.

The car rolled over, ran a stop sign landed inside Pandol Brothers Inc., according to the CHP Traffic Incident Page. Officers said workers heard a loud crash from the break room.

It is unclear how many people were inside the car.

Officers are at the hospital interviewing the driver, that is according to CHP.