Captain Raymond Figueroa remembered by his family as a selfless man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Captain Raymond Figueroa’s parents felt their heart sink when they heard about the fire.

“When we first got wind that there had been a fatality of a Porterville fire captain, I had a feeling it was going to be him because of his concern for his men,” said Ramon Figueroa, Raymond Figueroa’s father.

In fact, just a few weeks before the fire, Raymond had a conversation with his mom about the subject.

“[He told me] To always be prepared because if anything happened it was because he would never leave a crew member behind in a fire,” said Anna Moreno, Raymond Figueroa’s mother.

Ramon said his son became union president for this very reason.

“I would ask, ‘why do you want to be the president, you’re going to put yourself in a position where you might have to go against the administration,” said Ramon Figueroa. “He said, ‘I just want to make sure they treat them all fair.”

He always looked after his team, something that earned him the respect and love of the many around him.

“I always told him, when you start becoming a leader you have to earn that respect, not demand it, you have to earn it,” said Ramon Figueroa. When you earn it, your troops will follow you to the end.”

Raymond leaves behind two kids. Six-year-old Amelia and three-year-old Phoenix Ramon.

“Like everyone who has been posting on Facebook, the most common word you see on everyone’s post is ‘hero’ and I think that would be my last word also,” said Ramon Figueroa.

Funeral arrangements are still being made, but the family did confirm, Raymond would be laid to rest in Delano.