BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern is helping families in need put fresh, healthy food on their tables…for free!

CAPk is hosting a free farmer’s market on Saturday at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., the organization will distribute fruits, veggies and more at Gate 30.

Organizers say the event is opened to everyone.