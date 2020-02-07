Candidates for supervisor discuss issues, share goals at community forum

Candidates for 4th and 5th district supervisor gathered at Beale Memorial Library Thursday night to share their goals for Kern County.

The 5th district, which encompasses much of east Bakersfield, is currently represented by incumbent Supervisor Leticia Perez.

“We are a great community,” Perez said in front of the group of roughly 100 people. “We have immense challenges we shouldn’t shy away from them, she continued.

Perez is running in a crowded field of candidates, including realtor Ben Valdez, activist David Abbasi, and Ronnie Cruz, the sales manager at El Popular, Kern County’s only Spanish-language newspaper.

“I would give you my shirt off my back if I had to,” Cruz said.

“We are in trouble,” said Valdez. “And we cannot sustain for another four years this way.”

“I’m not going to take bribes,” Abbasi stated. “I’m not going to extort people, and I’m not going to let special interests influence me,” he continued.

The forum, hosted by the ACLU and other non-profit organizations including the Dolores Huerta Foundation, was moderated by Jose Gaspar of Telemundo Valle Central, a KGET sister station.

Public safety and law enforcement were among the issues discussed.

“[I] definitely support law enforcement because we need public safety, but what we should not stand for is corruption,” Valdez said.

Cruz shared a similar sentiment.

“We need a gang program here,” he said. “If we would have had a gang program here, we would have saved a lot of lives out there in the community,” he continued.

Abbasi said those who currently hold office have gutted public safety funds.

“They will waist taxpayer money because they don’t care…As a citizen, I’ve done more than supervisors have to help improve our community and to help improve our sheriff’s,” he said.

Perez vowed, if re-elected, she would introduce a sales tax measure to fund law enforcement.

“They all deserve a raise now. And frankly, the only way we’re going to get there is through a sales tax measure that I will ask my colleagues to please consider…putting on the ballot,” she said.

Meantime, in the race for the 4th district, which includes Delano, Arvin, and parts of Bakersfield, incumbent Supervisor David Couch is facing a challenge from attorney Emilio Huerta. They discussed the future of Kern’s energy industry.

“The county’s reliance of oil as our tax revenue base has declined up to a point where the county had to make serious critical cuts,” Huerta noted. “So we’ve already gone through that experience once, and that we don’t go through that again. That we do diversify our economy,” he continued.

Couch said the county is leading on renewable energy, but added he thinks “we should push back on this ‘we’re just gonna run out of oil real soon’ [idea]. I am told by people who’s opinions I respect there is more oil in the San Joaquin Valley in the ground right now than has been produced today.”

The candidates also discussed how they would combat homelessness.

“Clearly we have to fight for a living wage,” Huerta, the son of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, said. We have to be able to diversify our economy to provide people with a decent-paying job and address the mental illness issue as well.”

Couch also noted the importance of providing disadvantaged men and women with jobs.

“It’s well known that if they start receiving a paycheck, they walk differently, they act differently. And they become the people ultimately they used to be or that the can become,” Couch, a former Bakersfield City Councilman, said.

*5th district candidate Dr. Ricardo Herrera did not participate in Thursday night’s event.

*KGET will hold its own debate featuring candidates for supervisor on Feb. 12, Feb. 13, and Feb. 27.