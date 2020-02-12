Candidates for 4th district supervisor share visions for county ahead of KGET live debate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent 4th district Supervisor David Couch and challenger Emilio Huerta shared visions for Kern County Tuesday, and explained why they think they deserve your vote.

The race comes in a district where the borders were re-drawn following a 2018 lawsuit from the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF) claiming the previous district lines diluted the Latino vote.

David couch has served on the Kern County Board of Supervisors since 2013. At a candidate’s forum last Thursday, Couch praised the county’s commitment to renewable energy, but also said he would stand up for oil.

“I think we should push back on this ‘we’re just going to run out of oil real soon,'” Couch, a Bakersfield High School alumnus and former Bakersfield City Councilman, stated. “I am told by people whose opinions I respect there is more oil in the San Joaquin valley in the ground then has been produced to date.”

He also shared his thoughts on how to combat homelessness. Providing jobs to those in need, he said, is part of the answer.

“It’s well known that if they start receiving a paycheck, they walk differently, they act differently, and they become the people ultimately they used to be or that they can become,” Couch continued.

Now the district includes Delano to the north, Arvin to the south, and parts of Bakersfield.

Attorney Emilio Huerta, the son of civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, spoke with 17 News about his candidacy.

“I’m running to represent the fourth district here in Kern County because I feel there is so much more that needs to be done,” Huerta said. “When you look at the communities of Lamont [and] Arvin — these communities have been left behind.”

He also believes county employees have been left behind.

“Clearly we need to take care of our county employees,” Huerta said. “There are many employees in many different departments — first responders, firefighters, our service employees, administrative workers, child protective service workers — who haven’t received pay raises in years.”

“If we want to improve standard of living in Kern County, let’s start with our own employees” Huerta continued.

Huerta and Couch each shared why they deserve your vote.

“When voters see my name on the ballot on March 3rd, I’m hoping they’ll see me as a true leader — somebody who has made a real commitment to this community,” said Huerta.

Couch shared a similar sentiment.

“It gives me a good feeling to be in this job and to know I am making a difference…I want to earn your vote, and I humbly, humbly ask for your vote,” he concluded.

Viewers will be able to hear more from the candidates Wednesday evening at the KGET live 4th district debate. It will air live at 7 p-m on 17 News, and on KGET.com.

Jim Scott and Eytan Wallace will moderate.

Tuesday marks 21 days until primary election day, March 3rd.