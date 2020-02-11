Candidates for 1st District Supervisor share goals for Kern County

The three candidates in the race for first district supervisor shared their goals for the county Monday, and pitched why they deserve your vote.

Phillip Peters is one of three candidates running for the seat which represents parts of Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley, and much of east Kern County including Ridgecrest.

“‘I’m running because I am passionate about serving the community,” said Peters, the current field representative for the retiring 1st district Supervisor Mick Gleason.

The former Kern High School District board member is co-owner of Williams Cleaning Systems on Meany Avenue in Northwest Bakersfield. There, Peters and his team sell and service industrial cleaning and water recycling equipment often used in the oil and agriculture industries — industries Peters says he will fight for if elected.

“Our way of life has been under constant attack from Sacramento,” Peters stated. “And the policies they’ve put out have contributed to homelessness, crime, and other issues we’re facing here. And then they’re constantly overburdening our industries like oil and ag that not only provide the jobs for Kern County, but also the issues needed to combat these issues.”

Businessman Daures Stephens is also vying for the seat. He is the owner and operator of south lake cycle on highway 178 in Lake Isabella where Stephens and his team repair motorcycles and sell merchandise.

Stephens also sits on the South Fork Union School District board, is a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran, and served as a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy for more than 25 years.

Public safety, he said, is his top priority.

“We must absolutely beef up our law enforcement everywhere,” Stephens stated. “It’s hard to understand why such a small community would need law enforcement because even so-called properly staffed response time is not acceptable.”

Stephens said he’s lived in all parts of the district, giving him an understanding of the needs for constituents.

“One of the ways I’m going to represent the large county is to make sure I’m accessible, my phone number will not be private,” he continued.

David Fluhart, a cannabis farmer from Havila, also put his hat in the ring.

“The biggest issue is marijuana,” Fluhart, a regular attendee of Kern County supervisor meetings, said. “I hate to say it, but [cannabis] lowers some people’s ambitions to own three cars, a boat, and a house, and all those capitalistic run-run-run, which ultimately does not always lead to happiness,” he continued.

Fluhart insisted he is a serious candidate, but acknowledged he is unconventional.

“I catch a lot of flack for being a gadfly and having a lot of fun with it, but I am serious. I enjoy it,” he said. “This is what we call hobbyism [sic]. If we’re not serious about our problems, if we don’t think outside the box, it’s not going to be worth much.”

Viewers can catch a live debate between the three candidates on Thursday, February 13 at 7 p.m. It will air live on TV and on the web.

Jim Scott and Eytan Wallace will moderate.

The winning candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote. If no candidate receives a majority. the top-two vote-getters will then square off in the general election this November.

Meantime, Monday marks 22 days until primary election day — march 3rd.