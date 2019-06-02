BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It requires an incredible amount of strength to live through cancer, and Friday, was dedicated to local survivors.

Hospitals across the country celebrated National Cancer Survivors Day.

In Bakersfield, Adventist Health Hospital, which is home to to its AIS Cancer Center, honored local cancer survivors with a special event Friday morning to celebrate life ‘after’ cancer.

It was the fifth year the event was put on for survivors by survivors and this year’s theme “We Can Do It!”

Vendors and resources were made available including spiritual meditation, yoga and tai chi.

Organizers say a couple hundred cancer survivors were at the event and a white rose was given to each of them as a symbol of strength.