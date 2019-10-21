Camelot Park holding Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail event on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Camelot Park is hosting its annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail event this weekend.

The event will be held on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at 1251 Oak Street. It will include a costume contest, vendors passing out candy, prizes and more. In addition, the park’s regular attractions will be open, including a Halloween-themed mini golf course.

Kids 12 and under get into the event for free. Discounted wristbands for the attractions will also be available.

For more information, visit camelotparkbakersfield.com.