Camelot Park holding Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail event on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Camelot Park is hosting its annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail event this weekend. 

The event will be held on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at 1251 Oak Street. It will include a costume contest, vendors passing out candy, prizes and more. In addition, the park’s regular attractions will be open, including a Halloween-themed mini golf course. 

Kids 12 and under get into the event for free. Discounted wristbands for the attractions will also be available. 

For more information, visit camelotparkbakersfield.com.

