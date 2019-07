Spring has sprung and CALM Zoo is hosting Spring Fling for families to enjoy the grounds.

From April 13 to April 20, kids 12 and under will get in for free in free with an adult.

Docents will be out on the grounds with Ambassador Animals and Keeper Chats are scheduled for four times a day through the week.

The Central California’s Children’s Railroad will run every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $1 per person.

To visit CALM Zoo, head to 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy.