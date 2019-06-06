CALM hosts ‘Wine in the Wild’ fundraiser tonight

CALM Wine in the Wild fundraiser.

Tickets are still available for CALM’s Wine in the Wild fundraiser Thursday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The fundraiser benefits CALM and money will go towards renovating exhibits and its wildlife rehabilitation work.

Guests will be able to sample food, wines and beer from local restaurants and breweries.

CALM says some of the restaurants at the event include Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar, Covenant Coffee, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Kern River Brewing and Temblor Brewing Company.

The California Living Museum is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway.

Tickets cost $75. The event is 21 and over.