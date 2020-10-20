California voter registration deadline is tonight at midnight, you can still conditionally register until Nov. 3

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) – Your last chance for unconditional voter registration is tonight at midnight. But if you miss the deadline, don’t worry. There are ways to register late and still have your ballot counted. You’ll have to rely on same-day or conditional voter registration. It’s for Californians registering to vote any day between October 20th and November 3rd.

“It is conditional because we want to make sure a person hasn’t double voted or there’s no address discrepancies,” said poll worker Sharon Francisco.

Conditional registration and voting changes a few things. First off- you have to do it in person. There are nine locations throughout the county where you can conditionally between tomorrow and election day. They have specific days and times when you can stop by.

When you go to these locations, you’ll be asked to fill out a voter registration form, and then they will hand you a ballot. Your ballot will be counted normally – but it will be one of the last ones counted.

“Once we get all the regular votes counted we can go process those papers, and as long as there’s no problems, their vote will definitely be counted,” Francisco said.

You can also conditionally register on election day at your local polling location. If you want to register to vote normally, you can register between now and midnight by clicking this link.

Here are all the locations where you can register to vote conditionally, between October 20 and November 3. You can find more information at this website. :



ARVIN: Arvin Library201 Campus DrArvin,CA 93203

– Oct 22: 12pm – 6pm



BAKERSFIELD: Kern County Election Office1115 Truxtun Ave Bakersfield,CA 93301

– Oct 5 – Nov 2: 8am – 5pmElection Day: 7am – 8pm



BAKERSFIELD: Cal State Bakersfield9001 Stockdale Hwy Bakersfield,CA 93311

– Oct 19: 12pm – 6pmNov 2: 8am – 5pmElection Day: 7am – 8pm



DELANO: Delano Library925 Tenth Ave Delano, CA 93215

– Oct 29: 12pm – 6pm



FRAZIER PARK: Frazier Park Library3732 Park DrFrazier Park,CA 93225

– Oct 20: 12pm – 6pm



LAKE ISABELLA: Kern River Valley Library7054 Lake Isabella BlvdLake Isabella, CA 93240

– Oct 27: 12pm – 6pm



RIDGECREST: Ridgecrest Library 131 East Las Flores Ave Ridgecrest, CA 93555

– Oct 23 & 30: 12pm – 6pm



ROSAMOND: Rosamond Library 3611 Rosamond Blvd Rosamond,CA 93560

– Oct 28: 12pm – 6pm



WASCO: Wasco Library 1102 7th St Wasco, CA 93280

– Oct 21: 12pm – 6pm