California to move some condemned inmates off death row

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, a condemned inmate walks along the east block of death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. More than 700 condemned inmates on California’s largest-in-the-nation death row will soon have a chance to voluntary transfer from San Quentin to other high security prisons under a program required by the passage of a 2016 ballot initiative. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More than 700 condemned inmates on the nation’s largest death row will soon have a chance to transfer to one of eight different California prisons. It’s a move a former district attorney terms “a slap to the face” of victims.

The voluntary transfers could benefit the inmates not only with more freedom and a change of scenery, but provide an opportunity to participate in rehabilitation and work programs.

California hasn’t executed anyone since 2006 and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions after he took office last year. Critics say the transfers are not what voters intended when 51% of them favored quicker executions four years ago.

