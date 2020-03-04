California Reports First Coronavirus Death in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — California has had its first death connected with the coronavirus, according to Placer County Public Health.

The person, an elderly adult with underlying health conditions, was the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county and is now the first to die from the illness in California, according to the county.

Gov. Gavin Newsom provided the following statement about the death.

“Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this death in Placer County. The state is working with federal officials to follow up on contact tracing of individuals that may have been exposed to provide treatment and protect public health,” he said. “This case demonstrates the need for continued local, state and federal partnership to identify and slow the spread of this virus. California is working around the clock to keep our communities safe, healthy and informed.”

