SAN DIEGO, Calif. — California has the the third highest teacher shortage in the country, according to data analyzed by Scholaroo.
The education research firm compiled a list based on a US teacher-to-state population ratio to determine which states are most effected by shortages.
Data from the study shows California has approximately 293,619 teachers with a statewide population reaching 39,237,836 people, which means there are 7.48 teachers per 1000 people.
Top 10 States with the Highest Teacher Shortages in the US:
(Ranked from worst to best)
- Florida
- Oregon
- California
- Nevada
- Hawaii
- Michigan
- Washington
- Arizona
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
The full list can be found here.
According to Scholaroo, contributing factors to the lack of teachers includes low salaries, pandemic-related issues, working conditions and other factors.