CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The Valley Division of the California Highway Patrol said it found 200 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Friday.

According to a CHP Valley Division Facebook post, an officer stopped a Honda Accord going “well above the posted speed limit.”

During a traffic stop, an officer noticed “criminal indicators” and brought over a K-9 which signaled to the officer that drugs may be present in the vehicle, the CHP said.

The CHP said a search of the car turned up four large cardboard boxes containing a total of 200 pounds of methamphetamine.