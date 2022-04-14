SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in custody after he drove his car into a Santa Rosa coffee shop early Thursday morning, causing an ugly crash. Ronal Chuc Comez, 21, was charged with driving under the influence.

Santa Rosa firefighters extracted what remained of Comez’s car from Bad Ass Coffee on 140 Stony Point Road. The crash caused significant damage to both the vehicle and the store.

“Our Stony Point location will be cleaning up after someone decided to park in our store,” Bad Ass Coffee said on Facebook.





Images from the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said that Comez was driving westbound on West 9th Street at high speed when he did not properly navigate a turn and drove over a grass berm, through a parking lot and into a tree. The tree caused the vehicle to spin and crash into the coffee shop.

Comez was transported to a local hospital for his injuries, police said.