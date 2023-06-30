(KTXL) — A vehicle used during John Dillinger’s escape from an Indiana jail in 1934 is being auctioned online through August.

The infamous vehicle is a 1933 Ford V8 police car that belonged to Indiana sheriff Lillian Holley, which was stolen by Dillinger during his escape from a heavily guarded jail in Crown Point, Indiana.

The car is currently on display at the California Automobile Museum in Central Sacramento. The vehicle and other Dillinger items are being auctioned by Witherell’s Auction House, based in Sacramento, with bids allowed to be submitted until Aug. 27.

In 2021, Witherell’s hosted an auction where items belonging to Al Capone, another notorious gangster, were sold.

According to a press release, the four-door vehicle is still drivable and is powered by a 221-cu in flathead V8 engine with an original horsepower of 65.

The vehicle was meticulously restored to its original splendor with an estimated value between $100,000 to $250,000.

The vehicle still has the original wheels with hubcaps, a rear-mounted spare wheel, red police lamps, a police siren and historic Indiana sheriff plates.

The vehicle identification number is stamped in three places on the vehicle, which was the same number printed on Dillinger’s wanted posters, the release said.

“The Dillinger escape vehicle has been featured in parades and displayed in museums because it is one of the most iconic cars in history,” Witherell’s cofounder Brian Witherell said in a statement.

Dillinger’s escape from Crown Point, along with his bank robberies, made headlines around the world and the gangster was declared “public enemy number one” by the FBI.

The Depression-era bank robber was behind bars at the Indiana jail awaiting trial for the alleged murder of a Chicago police officer. Authorities said the jail was “escape proof” and increased the amount of guards due to Dillinger’s reputation.

Reports said Dillinger used a fake gun in his escape before taking off in the Ford V8.

Along with the escape vehicle, other items used throughout Dillinger’s life of crime are being auctioned off including:

•Wooden gun: Fake gun he reportedly used to break out of jail in Crown Point

•Dillinger’s hat: Recovered from a shootout in Wisconsin

• Bulletproof vest: Reportedly worn by Dillinger during numerous bank robberies

•Vintage photos, newspapers, police department bulletins and wanted posters