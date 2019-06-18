California City police arrest parolee after high-speed chase

California City police say a man is under arrest after allegedly seen hitting a woman and then leading officers on a high speed chase Monday afternoon.

Police said they arrested 43-year-old Robert Neice in San Bernardino County after a pursuit that reached 100 mph.

According to police, it began with a the call of a man hitting a woman at the Aspen Mall.

When officers arrived, Neice got into a Suburban and drove on Highway 58 to the San Bernardino county line where he eventually surrendered at a truck stop, police said.

No one was inured.

Neice faces charges of evading police and violating parole.