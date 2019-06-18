California City police arrest parolee after high-speed chase

News

by: Jose Franco

Posted: / Updated:

California City police say a man is under arrest after allegedly seen hitting a woman and then leading officers on a high speed chase Monday afternoon.

Police said they arrested 43-year-old Robert Neice in San Bernardino County after a pursuit that reached 100 mph.

According to police, it began with a the call of a man hitting a woman at the Aspen Mall.

When officers arrived, Neice got into a Suburban and drove on Highway 58 to the San Bernardino county line where he eventually surrendered at a truck stop, police said.

No one was inured.

Neice faces charges of evading police and violating parole.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS

Latest News

More Local News