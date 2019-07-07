California City officials outline plan for residents following major disaster

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City officials said they have laid out plans to deal with potential major disasters following Friday’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Ridgecrest.

Officials said local agency leaders met Saturday and came up with a plan with a higher level of preparedness.

Officials said in the event of a major earthquake, local churches, the VFW, and the American Legion would act as distribution points for members. Residents are asked to verify their organizations are participating.

Central Park/Strata Center is a pre-designated shelter location for the American Red Cross.

Residents are asked to not go to fire stations since firefighters will be deployed elsewhere.

California City’s police department headquarters parking lot would be staffed with emergency crews to provide basic services and act as a triage area for ambulances.

Residents are also advised to be prepared for possible interruptions in services in the event of an earthquake.

Officials said the city will remain on high alert for the next 48 hours.