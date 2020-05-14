California Air National Guard salutes health care workers with flyover

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Health care and first responders all across California were given an aerial salute from the California Air National Guard.

Four fighter jets made the rounds through the state and right over Bakersfield.

Workers at Memorial Hospital got a great view of the show.

Neuroscience program manager, Alison Roomsburg, said it’s emotional to be honored this way.

“There’s so many of us working in different ways in hospitals in the frontlines caring directly for patients and from behind the scenes, this is a great moment to be able to come out and see the appreciation,” she said.

Roomsburg thanked the community for the support health care workers have seen.