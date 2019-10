BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Aeronautical University is hosting is annual Aviation Career Day on Friday.

The event will be held on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the university, 1450 Boughton Dr. It will include a flight simulator, tours of the campus and air traffic control tower, exhibitors and more. The goal of the event is to get students interested in pursuing an aviation career.

Around 300 students from several Kern County high schools will participate in the event.