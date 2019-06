BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CaliBurger is looking for a change of scenery.

The burger shop is a chain started by a former In-N-Out employee.

It opened a location in Bakersfield last year, of Highway 99 and Olive Drive.

They’ve been closed because they are moving the burger joint to Panama Lane and Gosford Road.

They are expected to reopen by the end of this year.