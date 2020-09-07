CalBike offering online survey for Central Valley bicyclists to identify barriers to biking and favorite destinations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalBike is providing an online survey for Central Valley bicyclists to identify their favorite biking destinations as well as barriers to biking that they’ve experienced.

The information will be used in a project to help make sure residents can get around safely by bike in the Central Valley, according to CalBike. It’s asking for feedback from Bakersfield, Fresno and Merced residents.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Central Valley Bikeways Project to retool our outreach plans and rely primarily on digital strategies,” CalBike says on its website. “This electronic survey is one of our main community engagement and outreach tools.”

The Central Valley Bikeways Project is a partnership between CalBike and the Kern Council of Governments funded by a grant to develop plans for a “complete, low-stress bike network” in central Bakersfield, central Fresno, and Merced, the website says.

To take the survey, click here.