BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Classes have ended at CSUB, but the need for fresh food has not for some students.

Cal State Bakersfield’s food pantry will continue to feed students throughout the summer.

The pantry will be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Those hours are in effect through Aug. 23.

Any CSUB student can use the pantry, not just those enrolled in summer classes.