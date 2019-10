The California City Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a reported shooting on Tuesday.

The department said at around 1 p.m., officers were sent to Cal City Boulevard near Neuralia after getting a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers learned that there was a black man in a black Hyundai sedan in the area, with a license plate number of 8DQY038.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 760-373-8606.