Cal City police investigating reported shooting

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

The department said at around 2:15 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Randsburg-Mojave Road near Voltaire Avenue after getting reports of a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found no one injured by gunshots.

The department said it detained several possible suspects at an apartment complex on North Loop and are in the process of questioning them about the possible shooting. The case is still under investigation.

Cal City police are also investigating a reported shooting that happened on Tuesday at Cal City Boulevard near Neuralia. The suspect in that case was described as a black man in a black Hyundai sedan.

Anyone with information about either of these cases is urged to call 760-373-8606.