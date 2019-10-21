Cal City Police Dept. names second interim chief in span of a couple weeks

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Police Department has changed chiefs twice in the span of just a few weeks.

Less than two weeks after California City Police Chief Eric Hurtado resigned, a department spokesperson confirmed with KGET that Timothy O’Quinn is “no longer” serving as the interim chief. Shannon Hayes has been named the new interim chief.

Hayes had worked as a detective sergeant with the department since 2004.

CCPD did not say why Quinn is no longer serving as the interim chief. 

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

