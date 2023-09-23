CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk person.

According to CCPD, 42-year-old Vincent Sutton was last seen by his family leaving his home on Lupine Loop Boulevard in California City on Sept. 14 at approximately 5 p.m.

Sutton is identified as a black male who is 6-foot-2 inches and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt and blue jeans at that time, CCPD said.

Attendees of First Baptist Church believe that Sutton was at services on Sept. 15 and left without shoes.

CCPD also said Sutton suffers from a mental health condition and may not know where he is or how to return home. Sutton is nonviolent and friendly.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Sutton, please call 911 or contact CCPD at 760-373-8606.