Cal City firefighters respond to mobile home fire

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Monday.

The department said at around 1:32 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Desert Breeze after getting a report of a fire in the area. When they arrived, the firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a double-wide mobile home.

CCFD said firefighters were faced with a heavy fire load due to an accumulation of debris. They immediately deployed hose lines to put the fire out and preventing the fire from spreading to an adjacent home. The fire was knocked out in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, the department said.