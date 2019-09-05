You’ve probably heard of Paint Nite, but have you heard of Cake Nite?

It’s a sweet twist on a creative craze.

“Cake It With Justin, it’s one year and like one month in the making and it just blew up overnight. Basically what we do is we model ourselves very similarly to Paint Nite,” said Justin Salinas, creator of Cake It With Justin.

If you’re a fan of the Food Network, shows like Cupcake Wars, Ace of Cakes or even Good Eats, you’re going to like Bakersfield’s newest baker Justin Salinas.

“We get a creamy buttercream that we take care of. We also bake your cake for you. We’ve got all the supplies, everything you need to complete your cake, including me. All you need is the instruction mixed with the right kind of tools and in an hour and a half to two hours you got a whole cake you just made,” Salinas said.

Armed with buttercream frosting and sprinkles, Justin is making our community a little more sweet as people rush to sign up for Cake It With Justin.

“I’ve got the most fun job ever to exist. It’s about people and if you’re having fun I’m having fun too and you know the people out there they want to get creative they want to have a good night out and they want to have fun and we give you that permission. You know it’s a party when you come to Cake Nite,” Salinas said.

Justin recently released his September schedule.

For more information search Cake It With Justin on Instagram.

Justin also started a fabulous cake decorating show based on Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

You can watch it by heading to your app store and downloading WOW Presents Plus.