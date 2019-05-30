Buttonwillow student arrested for shooting threat

A Buttonwillow student was arrested Wednesday morning for threatening a shooting via social media. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested the student in his home and is now in Juvenile Hall. No guns were found in the home.

KCSO did not specify which school the student threatened, but said that they will have additional presence on the campus today and at graduation tonight.

No other suspects are involved, but anyone with information on the incident can call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

