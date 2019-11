A new pizza parlor has opened up in Southwest Bakersfield.

Woodstone Pizzeria has taken over the old Boss Pizza location at 5440 California Ave. just north of Stockdale Highway.

Woodstone Pizzeria on California Avenue.

The locally owned business opened in September.

The manager describes it as an old fashioned pizzeria, but you can create your own pizza as well.

Pizza isn’t the only thing on the menu though. You can also order calzones, bruchetta, chicken wings and salad.