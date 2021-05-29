Valley Strong Credit Union to merge with Stockton-based Financial Center Credit Union

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Strong Credit Union is expanding, set to merge with Stockton-based Financial Center Credit Union.

If the merger is approved by regulators, Financial Center will begin operating under the Valley Strong name.

Valley Strong says the merger will bring its combined value to about $3.2 billion and serve a total of nearly 200,000 customers across 27 branches.

The merger follows the recent announcement at the beginning of the month, in which Valley Strong said it was merging with Solano First Federal Credit Union in the Bay Area.