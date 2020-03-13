Breaking News
Trump says top cruise ship companies stopping trips from US

FILE – This June 3, 2017 file photo shows the upper deck pool area of the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship docked in Le Havre harbour, Normandy, France. The cruise ship was turned away in Feb. 2020 by two nations, Grand Cayman and Jamaica, after it reported one crew member from the Philippines was sick with common seasonal flu, and is being allowed to dock at Mexico’s Caribbean island of Cozumel and passengers will be allowed to disembark, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that four major cruise ship companies have agreed to suspend trips from the U.S. for 30 days, effective at midnight.

Trump said that Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC Cruises all agreed to the suspensions. He said the cruise line industry is a “great and important industry – it will be kept that way!”

The U.S. State Department advised Sunday against any travel on cruise ships, particularly for those with underlying health conditions. The advisory said the CDC has noted an “increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment.”

Cruise industry leaders met over the weekend with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence and were asked to devise and fund ways to transport any passengers found to carry the virus. Cruise line heads agreed to enhance entry and exit screenings and establish shipboard testing, along with new quarantine standards. Some of the new protocols were expected to start taking effect early this week.

