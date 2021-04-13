Tina Marie’s to reopen temporarily in former Noodle Bar location downtown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tina Marie Brown confirmed her restaurant, Tina Marie’s, will reopen temporarily in the downtown location that currently houses Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar. Chef’s Choice’s time at the 19th and Eye Street corner wraps up this weekend.

Formerly located at the corner of Chester Avenue and 20th Street downtown, the original Tina Marie’s closed after a fire engulfed the beloved eatery and three surrounding businesses on Dec. 12, 2020. The restaurant had been open for more than two decades. In March, arson investigators said the cause of the fire remained undetermined.

Brown joined 17 News at Sunrise a few days after the devastating fire to talk about the long road to reopening.

“I’m going to remain positive. It’s who I am. It’s what I am. I can’t see myself not being there or in the restaurant industry, so we’ll come back. We’ll be back.” Tina Marie Brown, 12/14/20

True to her word, Brown spoke with 17’s Perla Shaheen Tuesday afternoon inside of the new temporary location at 1534 19th St. The restaurant is expected to open at the end of May. This location will serve customers while the former site continues renovations.

