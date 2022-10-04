BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shake ‘N Buns is opening a new location in Northwest Bakersfield.

The new location will be at the corner on Hageman Road and Callaway Drive in a small structure once occupied by former Japanese restaurant Mimotto.

Shake N Bun’s menu includes American classics like hamburgers and fries, pastrami sandwiches, Philly cheesesteaks, and of course ice cream and milkshakes. It also has a 100 percent plant-based menu for vegan customers.

There is no word yet on exactly when the new location will open.