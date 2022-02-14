San Rucci Winery to open first urban winery in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Rucci Winery announced last week that it will be opening a permanent location for its wine production, tours and tastings in Downtown Bakersfield via social media.

“Imagine it like a microbrewery but for wine,” Anthony Merz, co-founder of San Rucci Winery said.

Anthony Merz said he grew up around winemaking and spent all of his adult life in the winemaking business. Then four years ago, he convinced his father, Bill Merz, who has a winemaking degree from Fresno State, to go into business together.

“Much of the Central Valley’s winemaking is in large production and results in grocery store wines,” Anthony Merz said. But then Anthony Merz pitched his dad that they needed to try and create a winery that better represented their family. So they founded San Rucci Winery.

With their long history in the winemaking business, Anthony Merz said San Rucci Winery has relationships with fruit growers that produce grapes that can make standalone wines, not just the grocery store brands. Anthony Merz said they purchase all their grapes from growers on the California coast or in other parts of the state to make bottles with roots in Sicily and Tuscany.

For the past three years they’ve been operating “virtually,” said Anthony Merz, meaning they have been producing and bottling their wines using a friend’s winery on the coast and selling it in Bakersfield online or through pop-up events.

Their new location in Downtown Bakersfield will be the city’s first urban winery where all of the processing, aging, bottling and selling will take place, all done by Anthony and Bill Merz.

“Urban wineries are sort of a trend across the United States,” Anthony Merz said.

The new location, which is near the Padre Hotel and Local restaurant, will offer tastings, events with food, tours and educational classes about the winemaking process

Anthony Merz said he hopes to open the new location by this summer at 1727 18th Street, Suite B.

“We’re just excited to have a space to call our own and share our wine with our hometown,” Anthony Merz said.