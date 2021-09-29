Reno-Tahoe flights take off from Bakersfield Airport

Meadows Field Airport (BFL) has partnered with ExpressJet Airlines’ leisure brand aha! to provide non-stop service from Bakersfield to Reno-Tahoe International Airport beginning Oct. 25. Introductory, limited-time fares are $49 each way.

The flights will depart each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from Bakersfield at 5p.m. and arrive in Reno-Tahoe at 7:15 p.m. Return flights operate the same days, departing Reno-Tahoe at 3 p.m. and arriving at BFL at 4:15 p.m.

The flight is 1 hour and 15 minutes, compared to a 6-hour drive, which leaves more time for travelers to enjoy the area’s nightlife and outdoor activities.

Air service will utilize 50 Seat Embraer ERJ-145 jets.

“We are thrilled to have aha! offer the Reno-Tahoe destination for in-person entertainment, great places to stay, and outdoor adventures,” said Mark Witsoe, director of Kern County’s airports. “We also welcome those from Northern Nevada to connect and grow with our community and enjoy the great amenities we have to share.”

BFL is the recipient of STAR accreditation, achieved for implementing stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention.