(NewsNation) — More than 6,000 pounds of raw ground beef products distributed in the Midwest have been recalled over possible contamination with E. coli.

Valley Meats, LLC, based out of Illinois, has recalled 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef products after a third-party test confirmed the presence of E. coli in samples of the meat. The ground beef was originally shipped to distributor locations in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan for further sale.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) suggested the beef, which was sold in large packages, was distributed largely to restaurants and institutions, and not sold directly to consumers. Outlets that may have purchased the beef are being urged to throw away or return the beef.

The recalled packages can be identified by an establishment number reading “EST. 5712” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The full list of recalled products, as posted on the FSIS website, are as follows:

12-pound box package containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1208PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:36:38AM to 08:00:48AM.

16-pound box packages containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with the product code 1253PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:25:50 AM to 08:00:36AM.

28-pound box package containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 12:44:00PM to 12:54:32PM.

28-pound box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamp 1:02:55PM.

24-pound box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72284, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:10:09PM to 1:10:17PM.

13.5-pound box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1103, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:41:55:55PM to 1:57:53PM.

20-pound box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8515, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:16:24PM to 1:31:15PM.

40-pound box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8020VP, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:34:54PM to 2:00:49PM.

The strain of E. coli detected in the samples — E. coli O157:H7 — can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramping, dehydration, kidney failure or even death, among other adverse effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those at the greatest risk include children under 5 and the elderly. Most patients begin experiencing symptoms days exposure, though symptoms can appear after as many as 10 days, the agency says.

Infections can spread in a number of ways (e.g., via contaminated food or drink, contact with livestock, contact with feces from an infected person), but it is essentially passed through the fecal-oral route.

“Infections start when you swallow [Shiga toxin-producing E. coli] — in other words, when you get tiny (usually invisible) amounts of human or animal feces in your mouth,” the CDC writes.

As of Wednesday, there there been no reports of illness connected to the recalled ground beef.