PG&E to change customers over to new rate plan in 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are a customer of Pacific Gas & Electric, you could see a major change to your rate plan in early 2022.

The utility says it’s moving some residential customers to a Time-of-Use Rate Plan, which will take effect in February. The new rate plan is designed to discourage energy usage when demand is higher, according to PG&E. That means during peak hours between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., energy rates will be more expensive.

PG&E says about 26,000 Kern customers will be affected. This change was made to align with state regulations for all investor-owned electric utilities, according to PG&E. The power company says it will not profit from this change.

Other rate plans will be available, including a tiered rate, at any time.

If a customer pays more on the new rate plan than they would have on their current rate plan, PG&E says it will automatically credit the difference back to customers’ accounts, for up to one year.

