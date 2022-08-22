Kristi Windtberg and Nicole Lazzerini opened LVL Fitness in 2019. The longtime friends and fitness fanatics brought the Lagree method to Bakersfield and since then have developed a sort-of cult following, amassing dozens of devotees who are now part of their mega-club. Now, the business partners are bringing another unique workout to town with their new studio CLIMB by LVL Fitness. “We’re always looking when we go to other cities, what are bigger cities offering that Bakersfield doesn’t have. And the versaclimber kept coming up,” says Lazzerini.

And up is the theme at CLIMB. As the class progresses, the machine tracks how high you climb. “We love these efficient workouts. We’re moms, we’re busy. It’s 30 minutes, you’re in and out and it is a cardio blast, there’s nothing like it in town,” says Lazzerini. “Right when you’re feeling like ‘oh my gosh, how can I go on?’ You’re half-way done. The music is bumping, it’s so much fun, you’re gonna lose track of time,” Windtberg adds enthusiastically.

Building muscle and endurance as Lazzerini and Windtberg build their fitness empire. “You need to tell our husbands to stop watching right now because both of our husbands are like, no more, we’re good!” laughs Lazzerini. “We keep like, ‘next studio we’ll know to do this, next studio we’ll know to put this in the contract,” says Windtberg. “Remember we dealt with this the first time? We should have remembered it this time. So, we’re ready to write a book next,” says Lazzerini. “By the third one, whatever it may be, we’re gonna be experts,” says Windtberg.

The studio is on Stockdale Highway opened to the public Monday, August 22. You can follow them on Instagram, at CLIMB Bakersfield.