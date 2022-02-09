Most popular jobs in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides?

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, here is a list of the most common jobs in Bakersfield. Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020.

While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view at the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported.

#50. Dishwashers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 790 (2.595 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,040 (#56 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 395,660 (2.844 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,440)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($33,600)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($33,460)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#49. Medical and health services managers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 910 (2.996 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $118,320 (#109 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 402,540 (2.894 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#48. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 930 (3.035 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $60,180 (#102 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 402,870 (2.896 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#47. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 950 (3.124 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,740 (#25 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 341,660 (2.456 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danville, IL ($37,870)

— Wausau, WI ($37,660)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($37,640)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#46. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 960 (3.153 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $86,850 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 475,000 (3.415 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#44. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,010 (3.320 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,730 (#232 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 549,200 (3.948 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#44. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,010 (3.312 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $49,220 (#81 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 620,110 (4.458 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,760

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($66,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,630)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($64,420)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul automotive vehicles.

#44. Food preparation workers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,010 (3.322 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,540 (#53 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 793,590 (5.705 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,330)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($36,120)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($35,860)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#42. Industrial machinery mechanics

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,020 (3.330 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $63,630 (#50 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 385,980 (2.775 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#41. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,040 (3.391 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $56,960 (#148 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 417,440 (3.001 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#40. Petroleum engineers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,050 (3.439 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $140,620 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 27,850 (0.2 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $154,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($185,130)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($178,240)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($174,910)

– Job description: Devise methods to improve oil and gas extraction and production and determine the need for new or modified tool designs. Oversee drilling and offer technical advice.

#39. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,060 (3.477 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $48,710 (#100 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 397,550 (2.858 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

— Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#38. Carpenters

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,090 (3.581 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $50,460 (#132 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 699,300 (5.027 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#37. Service unit operators, oil and gas

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,130 (3.694 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $54,970 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 43,840 (0.315 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,510

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($79,790)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($71,350)

— Tyler, TX ($64,330)

– Job description: Operate equipment to increase oil flow from producing wells or to remove stuck pipe, casing, tools, or other obstructions from drilling wells. Includes fishing-tool technicians.

#36. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,200 (3.933 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $58,100 (#45 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 676,440 (4.863 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

#35. Childcare workers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,210 (3.954 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,980 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 494,360 (3.554 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($38,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,090)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($36,220)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#34. Counter and rental clerks

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,230 (4.027 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,290 (#106 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 368,300 (2.648 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($51,690)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($46,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,380)

– Job description: Receive orders, generally in person, for repairs, rentals, and services. May describe available options, compute cost, and accept payment.

#33. Electricians

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,290 (4.212 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,310 (#67 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 656,510 (4.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#32. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,310 (4.282 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,410 (#54 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 190,510 (1.37 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#31. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,340 (4.404 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,540 (#27 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 795,590 (5.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,640)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($41,370)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,490)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#30. Social and human service assistants

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,350 (4.411 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,300 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 399,920 (2.875 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($60,070)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,910)

— Merced, CA ($53,300)

– Job description: Assist other social and human service providers in providing client services in a wide variety of fields, such as psychology, rehabilitation, or social work, including support for families. May assist clients in identifying and obtaining available benefits and social and community services. May assist social workers with developing, organizing, and conducting programs to prevent and resolve problems relevant to substance abuse, human relationships, rehabilitation, or dependent care.

#29. Receptionists and information clerks

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,370 (4.499 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,290 (#102 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 968,420 (6.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($43,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,840)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#28. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,410 (4.626 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $77,400 (#60 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,278,670 (9.192 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#27. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,440 (4.721 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $85,220 (#27 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 654,900 (4.708 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,000

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($131,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($115,690)

– Job description: Maintain order and protect life and property by enforcing local, tribal, state, or federal laws and ordinances. Perform a combination of the following duties: patrol a specific area; direct traffic; issue traffic summonses; investigate accidents; apprehend and arrest suspects, or serve legal processes of courts. Includes police officers working at educational institutions.

#26. Nursing assistants

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,460 (4.775 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,580 (#91 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,371,050 (9.857 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,420)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($43,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($42,200)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#25. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,560 (5.105 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,010 (#164 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 597,100 (4.293 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,220)

— Salinas, CA ($53,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,020)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using specific knowledge of medical terminology and hospital, clinic, or laboratory procedures. Duties may include scheduling appointments, billing patients, and compiling and recording medical charts, reports, and correspondence.

#24. Accountants and auditors

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,660 (5.431 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $75,290 (#126 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,274,620 (9.163 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#23. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 1,760 (5.752 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $63,460 (#145 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 977,070 (7.024 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#22. Light truck drivers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 2,010 (6.568 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,780 (#100 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 929,470 (6.682 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,890)

— Anchorage, AK ($51,590)

– Job description: Drive a light vehicle, such as a truck or van, with a capacity of less than 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), primarily to pick up merchandise or packages from a distribution center and deliver. May load and unload vehicle.

#21. Medical assistants

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 2,160 (7.086 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,650 (#149 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 710,200 (5.106 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

#20. Substitute teachers, short-term

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 2,220 (7.268 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,260 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 512,030 (3.681 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($87,620)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($61,870)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,900)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

#19. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 2,260 (7.414 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $57,150 (#185 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,427,260 (10.261 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#17 (tie). Maintenance and repair workers, general

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 2,400 (7.858 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $47,300 (#46 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,357,630 (9.76 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#17 (tie). Construction laborers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 2,400 (7.856 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,690 (#160 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 971,330 (6.983 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

— Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

#16. Packers and packagers, hand

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 2,510 (8.230 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,980 (#79 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,270 (4.308 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($39,770)

— Longview, WA ($39,680)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($36,820)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#14 (tie). Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 2,710 (8.861 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $90,510 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 991,000 (7.124 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($99,170)

— Fresno, CA ($96,200)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($95,500)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the secondary school level.

#14 (tie). Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 2,710 (8.862 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,630 (#101 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,443,940 (10.381 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,100

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,700)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($55,720)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($55,720)

– Job description: Compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records. May also check the accuracy of figures, calculations, and postings pertaining to business transactions recorded by other workers.

#13. Cooks, fast food

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 3,150 (10.304 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,320 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 544,420 (3.914 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($34,790)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($33,580)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($33,570)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#12. General and operations managers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 3,240 (10.599 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $116,470 (#127 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,347,420 (16.876 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#11. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 3,340 (10.935 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,290 (#89 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,850,360 (13.302 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($56,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,480)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,930)

– Job description: Perform routine administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers.

#10. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 3,700 (12.110 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,950 (#33 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,990,510 (14.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,110)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($43,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,250)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#9. Correctional officers and jailers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 3,910 (12.820 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $85,850 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 405,870 (2.918 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.

#8. Stockers and order fillers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 4,270 (14.000 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,290 (#88 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,210,960 (15.895 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($39,130)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($39,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,580)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#7. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 4,420 (14.481 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,160 (#70 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,272,840 (9.151 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($42,110)

— New Bedford, MA ($41,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,160)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#6. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 4,730 (15.480 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,980 (#277 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,797,710 (12.924 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#5. Office clerks, general

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 5,630 (18.442 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,400 (#127 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,788,090 (20.044 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,560)

— Napa, CA ($47,570)

— Boulder, CO ($47,160)

– Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.

#4. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 5,720 (18.736 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,470 (#77 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,805,200 (20.167 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,690)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,820)

– Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

#3. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 6,050 (19.798 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $86,580 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,364,870 (9.812 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($99,360)

— Kingston, NY ($93,780)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($92,910)

– Job description: Teach academic and social skills to students at the elementary school level.

#2. Fast food and counter workers

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 7,210 (23.609 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,470 (#16 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,450,120 (24.803 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($34,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,000)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($33,370)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#1. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Bakersfield, CA

– Employment: 37,610 (123.155 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,700 (#136 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 293,910 (2.113 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($40,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($40,170)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($40,150)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.