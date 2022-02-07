BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In Bakersfield, the annual mean wage is $54,130 or 3.9 percent lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $28,040.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, here is a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Bakersfield. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

#50. Food batchmakers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,730

– #129 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,970

– Employment: 153,270

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,770)

— Hammond, LA ($20,450)

— Tyler, TX ($21,070)

– Job description: Set up and operate equipment that mixes or blends ingredients used in the manufacturing of food products. Includes candy makers and cheese makers.

#49. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,660

– #312 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#48. Cutting, punching, and press machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,640

– #55 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,650

– Employment: 179,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($25,840)

— Charleston, WV ($25,910)

— Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL ($27,000)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines to saw, cut, shear, slit, punch, crimp, notch, bend, or straighten metal or plastic material.

#47. Agricultural equipment operators

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,380

– #33 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,070

– Employment: 29,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Las Cruces, NM ($22,520)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($22,780)

— Jackson, MS ($23,540)

– Job description: Drive and control equipment to support agricultural activities such as tilling soil; planting, cultivating, and harvesting crops; feeding and herding livestock; or removing animal waste. May perform tasks such as crop baling or hay bucking. May operate stationary equipment to perform post-harvest tasks such as husking, shelling, threshing, and ginning.

#46. Cabinetmakers and bench carpenters

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,200

– #48 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,900

– Employment: 93,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($25,450)

— El Paso, TX ($25,450)

— Pocatello, ID ($26,750)

– Job description: Cut, shape, and assemble wooden articles or set up and operate a variety of woodworking machines, such as power saws, jointers, and mortisers to surface, cut, or shape lumber or to fabricate parts for wood products.

#45. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,980

– #288 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#44. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,740

– #359 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#43. Nursing assistants

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,580

– #291 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Employment: 1,371,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,840)

— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#42. Bartenders

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,570

– #333 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#41. Floral designers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,310

– #143 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#39 (tie). Helpers–production workers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,270

– #186 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,000

– Employment: 239,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100)

— Topeka, KS ($21,280)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360)

– Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#39 (tie). Data entry keyers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,270

– #123 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,850

– Employment: 151,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($22,580)

— Laredo, TX ($23,940)

— Las Cruces, NM ($24,280)

– Job description: Operate data entry device, such as keyboard or photo composing perforator. Duties may include verifying data and preparing materials for printing.

#38. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,160

– #315 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,420



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#37. Funeral attendants

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,980

– #93 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,130

– Employment: 32,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($20,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,320)

— Lima, OH ($21,500)

– Job description: Perform a variety of tasks during funeral, such as placing casket in parlor or chapel prior to service, arranging floral offerings or lights around casket, directing or escorting mourners, closing casket, and issuing and storing funeral equipment.

#36. Recreation workers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,870

– #312 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#35. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,790

– #362 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#34. Security guards

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,700

– #186 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 1,054,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Columbus, IN ($22,600)

— Hammond, LA ($22,690)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,760)

– Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

#33. Library assistants, clerical

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,640

– #182 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#31 (tie). Outdoor power equipment and other small engine mechanics

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,540

– #33 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,090

– Employment: 31,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Roanoke, VA ($25,190)

— Lubbock, TX ($25,750)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($27,220)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul small engines used to power lawn mowers, chain saws, recreational sporting equipment, and related equipment.

#31 (tie). Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,540

– #362 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#30. Rehabilitation counselors

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,530

– #16 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,080

– Employment: 100,260

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($22,910)

— Fort Smith, AR-OK ($24,200)

— Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL ($27,830)

– Job description: Counsel individuals to maximize the independence and employability of persons coping with personal, social, and vocational difficulties that result from birth defects, illness, disease, accidents, aging, or the stress of daily life. Coordinate activities for residents of care and treatment facilities. Assess client needs and design and implement rehabilitation programs that may include personal and vocational counseling, training, and job placement.

#29. Cooks, restaurant

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,510

– #333 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,860



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#28. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,420

– #32 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,460

– Employment: 138,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($20,090)

— Amarillo, TX ($20,400)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($21,760)

– Job description: Assist faculty or other instructional staff in postsecondary institutions by performing instructional support activities, such as developing teaching materials, leading discussion groups, preparing and giving examinations, and grading examinations or papers.

#26. Stockers and order fillers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,290

– #300 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,270



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Employment: 2,210,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#26. Pharmacy aides

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,290

– #100 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,250

– Employment: 38,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220)

— Grand Island, NE ($21,360)

– Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.

#26. Receptionists and information clerks

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,290

– #287 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Employment: 968,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($22,570)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#24. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,240

– #147 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

#23. Retail salespersons

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,230

– #291 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,850



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Employment: 3,659,670

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#22. Physical therapist aides

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,160

– #135 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,110

– Employment: 45,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

– Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#21. Childcare workers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,980

– #358 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,210



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#20. Animal caretakers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,800

– #316 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#19. Dietetic technicians

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,530

– #59 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,920

– Employment: 26,430

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($19,350)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($21,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($21,330)

– Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

#18. Packers and packagers, hand

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– #287 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#17. Food preparation workers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,540

– #336 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#16. Cashiers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,520

– #358 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,200



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#15. Fast food and counter workers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,470

– #374 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,210



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#14. Woodworking machine setters, operators, and tenders, except sawing

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,270

– #50 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,540

– Employment: 75,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($23,690)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($24,070)

— Morristown, TN ($24,940)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend woodworking machines, such as drill presses, lathes, shapers, routers, sanders, planers, and wood nailing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment.

#13. Graders and sorters, agricultural products

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,240

– #30 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,620

– Employment: 28,640

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($20,420)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($20,450)

— Las Cruces, NM ($23,940)

– Job description: Grade, sort, or classify unprocessed food and other agricultural products by size, weight, color, or condition.

#12. File clerks

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,120

– #42 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,140

– Employment: 91,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,210)

— Jackson, MS ($24,610)

— Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA ($25,040)

– Job description: File correspondence, cards, invoices, receipts, and other records in alphabetical or numerical order or according to the filing system used. Locate and remove material from file when requested.

#11. Amusement and recreation attendants

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,080

– #301 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#10. Cooks, short order

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,050

– #191 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#9. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,930

– #277 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#8. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,830

– #310 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#7. Waiters and waitresses

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,650

– #301 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,480



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#6. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,540

– #99 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– #319 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#4. Cooks, fast food

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $29,320

– #285 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,150



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#3. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $28,720

– #298 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#2. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $28,700

– #84 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 37,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#1. Dishwashers

Bakersfield, CA

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– #325 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.