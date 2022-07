BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Numbers released today show the Lightning in a Bottle Music Festival provided a big boost to local economy.

A detailed survey that was sent out to 27,000 people who went to the festival found, festival-goers spent more than $7 million at the concert’s venue, with more than $3.5 million spent in the community.

In all, the festival brought in an estimated $13.7 million to our local economy.