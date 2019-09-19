Kroger supermarkets to sell longer-lasting avocados

(CNN) — Kroger says its supermarkets will start selling avocados that last longer.

But how would they do that?

Kroger says the avocados will be sprayed with a plant-based solution that is supposed to lock in moisture and block oxygen which decays the fruit.

The solution will slow it down and is supposed to last twice as long but cost the same.

The avocados will be at half of Kroger stores.

Kroger is also testing longer-lasting asparagus and limes in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The hope is it will save customers money and cut back on food waste. Kroger committed to curbing food waste back in 2017.